Hungary’s populist Orbán to take over EU presidency as many issues hang in the balance
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When Hungary takes over the helm of the European Union on July 1, many politicians in Brussels will have the same thing on their minds: whether populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will use the role to further his reputation as the bloc’s main spoiler. Orbán in recent years has seemed to relish opportunities to block, water down or delay key EU decisions. He’s routinely gone against the grain of most other leaders on issues like the war in Ukraine and relations with Russia and China. Now, with a vow to “Make Europe Great Again” during Hungary’s EU presidency, Orbán needs to strike a balance between his anti-EU rhetoric and achieving his policy priorities.