Oklahoma chief justice recommends removing state judge over corruption allegations
Associated Press
The chief judge of the Oklahoma Supreme Court is recommending the immediate suspension and eventual removal of a state district judge who faces separate shooting charges in Oklahoma and Texas. The petition filed was filed Thursday by Chief Judge John Kane IV and alleges District Judge Brian Lovell had sex with courthouse staff in the courthouse during office hours. It also alleges neglect of duty, partiality and corruption. The allegations are unrelated to indictments charging Lovell with shooting at parked vehicles in Austin, Texas, and at his brother-in-law’s home in Bison, Oklahoma. Lovell’s attorney said the judge is not guilty of any of the allegations.