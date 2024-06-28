Japan’s space agency delays launch of upgraded observation satellite on new H3 rocket due to weather
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is delaying its planned launch of a satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket due to expected bad weather at the launch site in southwestern Japan. The launch was initially planned for Sunday and is rescheduled for Monday. The rocket will carry an Advanced Land Observation Satellite, ALOS-4, tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and military surveillance, with an ability to observe a much wider area than the current version.