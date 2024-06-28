Skip to Content
News

EU leaders have tapped their top brass. Von der Leyen must win over parliament to keep her job

By
New
Published 10:30 am

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders moved quickly this week to pick appointees for the bloc’s top jobs. Despite far right gains in the June 6-9 elections, mainstream parties retained a majority and forced through their candidates. Ursula von der Leyen was nominated for a second term as European Commission president, Portugal’s António Costa for EU Council President, and Estonia’s Kaja Kallas was picked as their top diplomat. But von der Leyen and Kallas must be confirmed in their posts by EU lawmakers. Von der Leyen could face a secret ballot next month and defectors may lurk. She may have to seek support from the environmentalist Greens, which would anger her political family. Others might defect should she court Europe’s far right.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content