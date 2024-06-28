A mother’s pain as the first victim of Kenya’s deadly protests is buried
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Edith Wanjiku holds onto one of the few photos she’s left with of her teenage son Ibrahim Kamau. His life was cut short by two gunshot wounds on his neck that were sustained during Kenya’s deadly protests on Tuesday in which more than 20 people were killed. The 19-year-old was among thousands of protesters who stormed parliament while calling for legislators to vote against a finance bill that would increase taxes. Wanjiku said Friday that “it is so painful. I’m still in disbelief and keep hoping he will wake up,” Police opened fire and several people were killed on the spot.