A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here’s how to spot it

An asteroid will whiz harmlessly past Earth this weekend. The space rock called 2024 MK will make its closest approach to Earth on Saturday. Smaller objects shoot past Earth all the time, but asteroids this size fly by about every 25 years. To spot it, you’ll need a small telescope. Viewers in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best chance of seeing it. U.S. viewers may want to wait until Saturday night to avoid interference from the sun.

