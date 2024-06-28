5 missiles land near ship in the Red Sea in likely the latest attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship traveling through the Red Sea has come under repeated missile fire in a likely attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Five missiles landed near the vessel as it traveled off the coast of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida in Yemen on Friday. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The center added that the missiles landed near the vessel, but caused no damage. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take them hours or even days before they acknowledge an assault.