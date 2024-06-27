Zimbabwe police quash opposition courthouse protest over prolonged detention of activists
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe police have used batons to break up a protest by opposition supporters outside a courthouse in the capital Harare. Dozens of opposition supporters were angered Thursday by a magistrate’s decision to deny bail to 78 activists arrested in mid-June for allegedly meeting without official clearance. The detained activists have been in detention since June 16 when they were arrested while meeting and having a barbecue at a residence. Amnesty International and other global and local human rights groups say the clampdown highlights continued repression of the opposition and other government critics such as university students and labor unionists.