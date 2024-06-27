Skip to Content
Officials evacuate area after train derails in suburban Chicago

Published 2:25 pm

Associated Press

Emergency officials have ordered a brief evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago. The Canadian National Railway train derailed in the village of Matteson on Thursday morning. The company said in a statement that 25 cars derailed but no one was hurt. One car contained residue of liquified petroleum gas leaked, but it was contained and there was no danger to public safety. Fire officials said the substance was propane. Officials ordered residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate. That order was later lifted.

