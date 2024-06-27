Music Review: Johnny Cash’s ‘Songwriter,’ a collection of unreleased songs from 1993, is a journey
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In 1993, Johnny Cash was between record contracts — and just about to embark on an iconic collaboration with producer Rick Rubin that would span the last 10 years of his life, starting with 1994’s “American Recordings.” During that crucial time in his career, Cash immersed himself in crafting and recording original demos that showcased his songwriting prowess. Those songs, once set aside, will be released Friday as a complete album. The Associated Press’ John Carucci says in his review that this collection allows listeners to appreciate Cash as a performer, composer and lyricist, highlighting a unique intersection of his artistic journey.