Japan and Philippines trying to finish defense pact for signing in Manila as alarm grows over China
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila says top defense and foreign affairs officials of Japan and the Philippines will meet in Manila next month to strengthen strategic ties and discuss regional concerns. The July 8 meetings announced Friday comes at a time of escalating concerns over China’s actions in the disputed South China Sea. Details of the meetings were not immediately made public but two officials of both countries say efforts are underway to finalize a key defense pact which they hope can be signed during the meetings. The agreement would allow troops to enter each other’s territory for joint military exercises.