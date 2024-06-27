Alaska court weighing arguments in case challenging the use of public money for private schools
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court is weighing a case that challenges as unconstitutional laws that have allowed families with children in home-study programs to use public money for education-related expenses at private schools. The court heard arguments Thursday in Anchorage. That came more than two months after a lower court judge sided with a group of parents and teachers who brought the challenge. The case centers on provisions of state law passed a decade ago. Those provisions have allowed families with children in correspondence school programs to receive thousands of dollars a year in reimbursements for instruction-related costs.