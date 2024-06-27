Skip to Content
2 killed, 5 injured in gang-related shooting in Southern California’s high desert, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others injured during a gang-related shooting in Southern California’s high desert, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene in the city of Lancaster, about 42 miles (68 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday for a reported gunshot victim.

Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds, both of whom later died at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Thursday.

Authorities later discovered that the five other victims had been taken to the emergency room for gunshot wounds. They were in stable condition Thursday.

All of the victims had been at the same location during the violence, the agency said.

The sheriff’s department did not provide additional details about why investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made and the victims’ identities have not been released.

