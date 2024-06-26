What is the federal law at the center of the Supreme Court’s latest abortion case?
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to release an opinion that will allow doctors in Idaho to perform abortions to stabilize patients at least for now, despite the state’s strict abortion ban. The federal law has shaped emergency care over the last 40 years because it requires emergency rooms to stabilize patients with medical emergencies. It is a bipartisan law that was passed decades ago because doctors were dumping patients in bad condition in public hospitals. Doctors and the Biden administration have said that stabilizing treatment for pregnant patients may include terminating a pregnancy in rare, but dire, circumstances.