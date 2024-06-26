Vaccine panel more strongly endorses RSV shots for oldest Americans
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal advisers are making a stronger endorsement for RSV vaccinations for people 75 and older. But they also made a narrower recommendation for people 60 to 74. The committee voted on the changes Wednesday. Its recommendations go to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who will decide whether to pass them on to doctors and the public. A year ago, the same advisory group said that people 60 and older should simply talk to their doctors about whether to get the shots. But fewer than 25% of older Americans have done so. Vaccine manufacturers had sought a more forceful recommendation for all Americans 60 and older.