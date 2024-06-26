The Latest | Bolivian president and VP address crowd in plaza outside government palace
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce has addressed supporters who gathered in Plaza Murillo, outside the governmental palace, after Wednesday’s apparent failed coup attempt. Arce said: “Many thanks to the Bolivian people. … Long live democracy.” People then began singing the South American country’s national anthem. Vice President David Choquehuanca told the crowd, “Never again will the Bolivian people allow coups d’etat.”