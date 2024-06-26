Man who police say urged ‘Zionists’ to get off NYC subway train faces criminal charge
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who authorities say demanded that Zionists identify themselves on a subway train during protests over the Israel-Gaza war has been charged with attempted coercion, a misdemeanor. Cellphone videos showing a man leading protesters in chanting “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist” on board a packed subway car on June 10 prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to propose banning masks on the subway. The man who authorities say led the chants was given a desk appearance ticket. A phone message left at a number listed for the man was not returned, and it was not clear if he had an attorney.