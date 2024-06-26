Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger endorses Biden, whose campaign wants to flip anti-Trump Republicans
AP National Political Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger has endorsed President Joe Biden. “I am proud to stand up here today as a conservative Republican, and endorsing Joe Biden,” Kinzinger said during a Georgia news conference. Biden thanked the Republican for his endorsement, now a prominent new ally in his campaign to win over moderate Republicans and independents this fall. Biden says on X, “This is what putting your country before your party looks like.” Kinzinger emerged as a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. The former Illinois congressman calls Trump “a direct threat to every fundamental American value.” Trump has dismissed Kinzinger’s efforts to rally fellow Republicans against him.