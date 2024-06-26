Former Boston attorney once named ‘most eligible bachelor’ convicted of rape

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Boston attorney has been found guilty of rape after a jury deliberated for five hours. Gary Zerola was acquitted of the greater charge of aggravated rape and burglary on Wednesday. The former prosecutor and defense attorney was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors. The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says he had paid for a night of drinking with a woman he was dating and her 21-year-old friend in 2021 when the friend became intoxicated and had to be helped back to her apartment. They say Zerola later entered the apartment without permission and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping. An attorney for Zerola said in an email that he would most likely have a comment after the sentencing.