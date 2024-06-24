With another setback for cease-fire talks, worries of full-scale war for Israel and Lebanon escalate
BY ABBY SEWELL AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border. But some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, particularly as cease-fire negotiations have faltered. Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced. Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006. That monthlong conflict ended in a draw. They’ve also had nearly nine months to prepare for another war, even as the United States tries to prevent a widening of the conflict that could drag it into a confrontation with Iran.