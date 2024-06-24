TSA says it screened a record of nearly 3 million people Sunday, and bigger crowds are on the way

If you think airports are crowded this summer, it’s not your imagination. The TSA says it screened a record number of travelers on Sunday — just under 3 million people. The TSA expects to break the 3 million mark on Friday, as many Americans get an early start on their July 4 travel plans. It’s just the start of what promises to be a busy summer. Airlines for America, a trade group representing the biggest US airlines, predicts air travel will be up 6.3% this summer compared to last summer.

