Tennessee is sued over law that criminalizes helping minors get abortions without parental approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state Democratic lawmaker and reproductive rights activist have filed a lawsuit challenging a new statute designed to ban adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission. The new law is poised to go into effect July 1, but Rep. Aftyn Behn and Nashville attorney Rachel Welty filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday. Earlier this year, Tennessee’s GOP-controlled Statehouse signed off on a proposal making it illegal for an adult who “intentionally recruits, harbors, or transports” a pregnant minor within the state to get an abortion without consent from the minor’s parents or guardians. Those convicted of breaking the law would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, which requires a nearly one-year imprisonment sentence.

