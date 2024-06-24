Team combs fire-ravaged New Mexico community for remains of the missing
Associated Press
Residents are returning to a fire-ravaged village in the mountains of southern New Mexico. The mayor warns that some parts of Ruidoso remain off limits as special search and rescue teams go house to house along the hardest-hit streets. They’re looking for the remains of people who are still unaccounted for after the South Fork and Salt fires ripped through the area last week, killing at least two people, forcing thousands to flee and destroying more than 1,500 structures. The mayor says 29 people are on the list. Firefighters also worked Monday to bolster fire lines and prevent hot spots from flaring ups.