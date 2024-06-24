New Caledonia independence group demands Indigenous leader’s release from custody in mainland France

NICE, France (AP) — A pro-independence movement in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia is demanding the “release and immediate return” of the Indigenous Kanak leader who was flown more than 10,000 miles to mainland France for pretrial detention. Christian Tein and six other Kanak activists are now awaiting trial over their alleged role in recent deadly unrest. Tein’s group The Field Action Coordination Unit calls them “political prisoners.” It demanded their release in a statement on Monday. France says their transfer helps with a “calm” investigation. Nine people died in the recent violence that began in response to a voting reform plan that Kanaks feared would further marginalize them. The planned reform has now been abandoned because of France’s early parliamentary election.

