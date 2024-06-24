Judge sets $10 million bond for Venezuelan man accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge in Texas has set bond of $10 million for an undocumented Venezuelan man accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl. Jocelyn Nungaray’s body was found in a creek after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store. Franklin Jose Peña Ramos is one of two men charged with capital murder in the girl’s death. Prosecutors told a judge Monday that Peña and another man tried to flee the Houston area after Jocelyn’s killing. Peña’s attorney didn’t immediately reply to a call and email seeking comment. Immigration authorities say Peña is a Venezuelan national who entered the U.S. illegally in March.

