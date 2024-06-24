Federal lawsuit challenges Georgia law that limits many people or groups to posting 3 bonds a year

Associated Press (AP) — A new federal lawsuit challenges a Georgia law that expands cash bail and restricts organizations that help people pay bail so they can be released while their criminal cases are pending. Senate Bill 63 takes effect July 1. It includes a section that limits people and organizations from posting more than three cash bonds in a year unless they meet requirements for bail bond companies. The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of an organization and two individuals who have organized efforts to pay cash bail for low-income people.

