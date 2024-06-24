Disputed verdict draws both sides back to court in New Hampshire youth detention center abuse case

Brentwood, N.H. (AP) — Both sides in a landmark trial over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center were back in the courtroom Monday, seven weeks after jurors delivered what remains an unsettled verdict. A jury awarded $38 million to David Meehan in May. But they found the state liable for only one incident of abuse at the Youth Development Center in Manchester. The state says that means the award is capped at $475,000. Meehan’s lawyers want the judge to set aside the portion of the verdict related to the number of incidents. The parties discussed options at a hearing Monday, but more filings are expected before the judge takes any action.

