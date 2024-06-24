Car dealerships in North America revert to pens and paper after cyberattacks on software provider

NEW YORK (AP) — Car dealerships across North America continue to wrestle with disruptions that started last week. CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continues to impact operations. Prospective car buyers have faced delays at dealerships or seen vehicle orders written up by hand. There’s no immediate end in sight, but CDK says it expects the restoration process to take several days to complete. On Monday, Group 1 Automotive Inc., a $4 billion automotive retailer, said that it continued to use “alternative processes” to sell cars to its customers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.