Australia plans to restrict vape sales to pharmacies from next week

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia plans to outlaw the sale of vapes outside pharmacies from next week under some of the world’s toughest restrictions on electronic cigarettes. Health Minister Mark Butler and the minor Greens party confirmed Monday that they have reached a compromise to get the legislated restrictions through the Senate this week. Butker said in a statement: “Our world-leading laws will return vapes and e-cigarettes to what they were originally sold to the Australian community and to governments around the world as therapeutic products to help hardened smokers kick the habit.” It will be unlawful to supply, manufacture, import or sell a vape outside a pharmacy in Australia from Monday next week. The legislation will be passed by the Parliament by Thursday.

