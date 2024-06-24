Argentina’s President Javier Milei meets Czech leaders to wrap up his trip to Europe

PRAGUE (AP) — Argentina’s self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei has wrapped up his brief trip of three European Union countries by visiting the Czech Republic. Milei has met Czech leaders, including his counterpart, retired general Petr Pavel and conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and has given a speech at a conference on how to deal with an ineffective government. High on the agenda was the two countries’ support for Ukraine, bilateral cooperation in business, technology, science, defense and other fields and a trade agreement between the European Union and the countries of the Mercosur trade bloc. The trip to Prague came after visiting Germany and Spain.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.