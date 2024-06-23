Maryland officials investigating apparent murder of 80-year-old incarcerated man

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are investigating the apparent murder of an 80-year-old man incarcerated in state prison over the weekend. Inmate Ralph Ruark was declared dead just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, state police said in a news release. Officials did not disclose the cause of death. Ruark was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to determine the cause of death. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called in to lead the investigation, which is ongoing. Once completed, the investigation’s findings will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.