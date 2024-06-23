Heads of churches say Israeli government is demanding they pay property tax, upsetting status quo

JERUSALEM (AP) — The heads of major Christian denominations in Israel say that local governments across the country are demanding they pay property tax, violating a longstanding arrangement in a manner they say reflects growing intolerance for Christians in the Holy Land. The church leaders penned a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week saying that the actions taken by four Israeli municipalities amount to a concerted attack on Christianity. They said the municipalities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, have issued warning letters demanding payment of tax debt and initiating legal proceedings against them.

