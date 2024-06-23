Colorado authorities search for suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 critically injured

ALAMOSA, Colorado (AP) — Authorities were searching door to door and using aircraft for the suspect in a triple shooting that left one person dead at a hotel in a small city in southern Colorado. Police in Alamosa said suspect Henry Corral, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous. Officers found the three victims after at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Alamosa Police Chief George Dingfelder says one person died and two were in critical condition. Corral fled the scene in a vehicle that he crashed, then unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle before fleeing on foot, authorities said. Alamosa is a city of about 10,000 people about 30 miles from New Mexico.

