Armed militants in Dagestan kill priest and police in attacks on churches, synagogue and police post

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency RIA Novosti says that armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan, killing a priest and six police officers. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement Sunday that a Russian Orthodox Church priest and police officers were killed in the “terrorist” attacks. Dagestan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said a group of armed men fired at a synagogue and a church in the city of Derbent, located on the Caspian Sea, killing one police officer and wounding another. The attackers fled and a search was underway for them, the statement from the ministry said.

