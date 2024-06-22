NASCAR driver, Mexican native Daniel Suarez celebrates becoming American citizen

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez took an oath this week and became a United States citizen. Suarez was one of 48 citizens representing 28 countries sworn in at the field office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Charlotte, North Carolina. Suarez won the second-tier Xfinity Series title in 2016 and became the first foreign champion in a NASCAR national series. Suarez has two career Cup wins, including the closest finish ever at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s set to get married next month in Brazil. NASCAR president Steve Phelps was among the attendees that saw Suarez complete his journey of becoming an American citizen.

