Mythical chic: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe menswear spells magic in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Golden feathers cascaded down models’ concealed faces Saturday, which opened Loewe and evoked the myths, setting the stage for Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson’s more refined and subdued collection this season. This was a quintessential Anderson move, blending whimsical artistry with high fashion. Moments of poetry abounded, as usual. A stiff sleeveless pearl vest and another resembling armor, almost sculptural in its presence, shimmered like iridescent fish. This was Anderson at his best, creating exaggerated, sculptural silhouettes that are a hallmark of his Loewe tenure. Elsewhere, Asian cross-over styles and sumptuous turban-like headwear created a distinctively avant-garde atmosphere for designer Kiko Kostadinov’s latest collection.

