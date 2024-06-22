A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooter opened fire at a grocery store, wounding nine others and riddling cars with bullet holes as panicked bystanders scrambled for cover. State police say in a statement that the person died Saturday evening. The statement lists a total of 14 people as hit by gunfire: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.” The dead are identified as Shirley Taylor, 62, Callie Weems, 23, Roy Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81. Police say the dead were “all civilians.” The wounded range in age between 20 and 65. Four are still hospitalized, including a woman who is in critical condition.

