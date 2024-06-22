2 people were taken to a hospital after lightning struck a tree near a PGA Tour event in Connecticut

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after lightning struck a tree near a PGA Tour event in Connecticut. The strike happened near a home that is just north of the fifth green at TPC River Highlands. The course is hosting the Travelers Championship this week. Cromwell police started getting 911 calls at about 4:30 p.m. about a lightning strike. When first responders arrived, they found a tree had been hit and three people who were nearby. An emergency medical crew treated two people and took them to the hospital for further evaluation. A third person refused treatment.

