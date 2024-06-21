Seeing is believing? Not necessarily when it comes to video clips of Biden and Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans have shared a spate of lightly altered and out-of-context videos to fuel a narrative that President Joe Biden is mentally and physically unfit for office. It’s long been standard practice in politics to spin real moments to make an opponent look bad. Yet these widespread misleading videos show how the reach of social media and real concerns about Biden’s age have made the tactic especially powerful in 2024. Experts say voters can expect to see both Republicans and Democrats weaponizing unflattering moments to label each other’s presidential candidates as weak, confused or senile. At 81, Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. His opponent, former President Donald Trump, is just a few years younger at 78.

By MELISSA GOLDIN and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

