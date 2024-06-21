On wealthy Martha’s Vineyard, costly housing is forcing workers out and threatening public safety

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (AP) — High housing costs on Martha’s Vineyard are forcing many regular workers to leave and threatening public safety. Sheryl Taylor works as an administrator for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School but says that each summer she has to leave the island or stay with friends because she can’t afford the high seasonal rents. Her story reflects the plight of many on the Massachusetts resort island. There are plenty of jobs but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.

