Former CNN anchor takes on professor in primary aimed at finding Democrat who can win on Long Island

On Long Island, former CNN anchor John Avlon and scientist Nancy Goroff are facing off in a primary election for a congressional seat that Democrats hope will help them take control of the House. The eastern Long Island district has been in Republican hands for around a decade. That reflects GOP strength on the island and an inability on the part of Democrats to marshal competitive candidates. This year, the district is a priority for national Democrats as the party looks to flip suburban seats and win a House majority. But the party’s chances might have been further dented after the state’s redistricting process made the district more friendly to Republicans.

