Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl made his first major impact in the Stanley Cup Final, and the series is heading back to South Florida. Draisaitl set up Warren Foegele’s early goal, Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman scored and the Edmonton Oilers forced a Game 7 by beating the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6. They are the first team to tie the final after falling behind 3-0 in the series since the Detroit Red Wings in 1945. They have the chance Monday night in Sunrise to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only NHL teams to come all the way back from that deficit to hoist the Stanley Cup.

