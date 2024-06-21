Capital murder charges filed against 2 Venezuelan men in the death of a 12-year-old girl in Houston

Capital murder charges have been filed against two men in the strangulation death of a 12-year-old Houston girl. Her body was found in a creek after she snuck out of home to walk to a convenience store. Court documents show Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos were charged Friday in the death of Jocelyn Nungaray. The documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf. Police have said that surveillance video shows Jocelyn walking with the two men late Sunday. A statement Friday from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says both men are Venezuelan nationals who entered the U.S. illegally in March.

