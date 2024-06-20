Young heiress distributes millions to organizations that help improve Austrian society

BERLIN (AP) — A young German-Austrian heiress has realized her plan to redistribute almost all of her assets to organizations that are devoted to protecting the climate, improving education and health care, or supporting gender equality among other issues. Marlene Engelhorn, 31, had asked a group representing 50 diverse citizens in Austria earlier this year to decide how 25 million euros ($26.8 million) worth of her wealth should be distributed. The millionaire has argued that assets are unequally distributed in the country and that by sharing her wealth with others she is trying to help make up for the unfair distribution of wealth in Austrian society.

