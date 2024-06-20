WHO and Eli Lilly caution patients against falling for fake versions of popular weight-loss drugs

The World Health Organization and drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. are warning patients to be wary of fake versions of weight-loss and diabetes medicines. WHO said Thursday that it has fielded reports of fake semaglutide _ the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic. Lilly says in an open letter that it is “deeply concerned” about growing online sales and social media posts involving fake or compounded versions of tirzepatide. That’s the active ingredient behind its drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

