US jobless claims fall to 238,000 from 10-month high, remain low by historical standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits slipped last week. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 238,000 from a 10-month high of 243,000 the week before. The four-week average of claims, which evens out weekly ups and downs, rose by 5,500 to 232,750, highest since September. Weekly unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — remain at low levels by historical standards, a sign that most Americans enjoy unusual job security.

