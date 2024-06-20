Tree destroys cabin at Michigan camp, trapping counselor in bed for 90 minutes

BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — It was a crazy night at a camp for kids in northern Michigan. Police say a tree crashed onto a cabin with 14 people inside, trapping a counselor in her bed for 90 minutes. The counselor eventually walked away and appears to be fine. Authorities were called around 2 a.m. to Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya in Oceana County, 75 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. A tree had fallen on a cabin with 12 girls and two adults sleeping inside. Sheriff Craig Mast says weather probably wasn’t a factor in why the tree fell.

