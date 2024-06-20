The Putin-Kim summit produced an unusual — and speedy — flurry of glimpses into North Korea

The imagery from Pyongyang emerged quickly this week and was notable in its variety. It gave glimpses into North Korea in near-real time that showed its leader, Kim Jong Un, grinning and glad-handing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and showing him around the capital of one of the world’s least accessible nations. For those who watch the happenings of the Kim family’s three-generation rule, the coverage of the Kim-Putin meeting this week represented an extraordinary flurry of views into a nation where imagery that feels even remotely off the cuff is rare. The visuals were released only by the respective propaganda arms of each government.

