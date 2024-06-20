The European Union’s top court rules that disinfectants can’t be advertised as ‘skin friendly’

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s top court says products such as disinfectants can’t be advertised as “skin friendly.” The European Court of Justice issued its ruling Thursday after a German federal court sought its opinion in a case against a drugstore chain. The dm chain sold a hand, skin and surface disinfectant with a label that declared it “skin friendly” among other things. The court found that “skin friendly” has positive connotations that avoid suggesting any risk and may imply that the product could be beneficial for the skin. It said that “such an indication is of a misleading nature which justifies the prohibition of its use in the advertising of the biocidal product at issue.”

