New Zealand’s gun laws, tightened after the 2019 mosque attack, being revised by an ex-gun lobbyist

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand lawmaker says the government will overhaul the gun laws tightened after the mass shooting by a white supremacist five years ago. Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee told The Associated Press in an interview this week that the tighter gun laws put excessive burdens on gun owners. New Zealand’s previous government banned assault weapons and passed sweeping reforms to gun licensing and registration after the terrorist attack in 2019. McKee, a former gun lobbyist, says she will examine all parts of the law, including restrictions on semiautomatic guns. The planned changes drew praise from gun owners and alarm from survivors of the Christchurch attack.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.